Veterans World Cup: Pak team departs for Sydney

KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans team on Saturday left for Sydney to participate in the inaugural Veterans World Cup scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 5.

Besides Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Canada and Wales will also be seen in action.

Each team will play seven matches on a single league basis and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

Former Test cricketer Ejaz Ahmed will lead the side while former ODI player Ghulam Ali will be his deputy. Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) CEO Ashiq Hussain Qureshi is the manager of the team.

Pakistan will open their account with a game against New Zealand on November 21. They will next play against the Wales before facing South Africa on November 25. The team will take on Sri Lanka on November 26.

The Men in Green will face hosts Australia on November 28 before facing Canada the next day. They will play their last league match against England on December 2.

The semi-finals will be played on December 3.

Squad: Ejaz Ahmed (Captain), Ghulam Ali (Vive-Captain), Shahid Anwar, Ghaffar Kazmi, Dastgir Butt, Babar Altaf Butt, Aamir Tauseef, Javed Hafeez, Imtiaz Ahmed, Jaffar Qureshi, Asim Jah, Sagheer Abbas, Asif Hayat, Sajid Ali, Mazhar Hussain, Zafar Ali.