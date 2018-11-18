close
Sun Nov 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 18, 2018
Advertisement

Wage gap

Newspost

November 18, 2018

Share

In the year 2014, a report from the International Labour Organisation on global wage concluded that women earn 38.5 percent less than their male counterparts, while the work load on them is either equal or more. In Pakistan where gender discrimination is at its peak; industries, companies and educational institutions hire women on low salaries. This gross injustice remains unreported and no action is taken by the authorities to handle the situation. There is no denying the fact that women contribute a lot towards the country’s economy. It is time the government toot action on various fronts to deal with this inequality.

Dr Sameera Zafar ( Wahi Pandhi )

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost