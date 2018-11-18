Wage gap

In the year 2014, a report from the International Labour Organisation on global wage concluded that women earn 38.5 percent less than their male counterparts, while the work load on them is either equal or more. In Pakistan where gender discrimination is at its peak; industries, companies and educational institutions hire women on low salaries. This gross injustice remains unreported and no action is taken by the authorities to handle the situation. There is no denying the fact that women contribute a lot towards the country’s economy. It is time the government toot action on various fronts to deal with this inequality.

Dr Sameera Zafar ( Wahi Pandhi )