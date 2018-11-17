Dancer shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A female dancer was shot dead in Kotwali area of the inner city Friday night, report said.
It was learnt an unidentified person shot dead a local artiste Sonia in the limits of the Kotwali Police Station. Police said the alleged killer was her friend and investigations had been launched.
PESHAWAR: A female dancer was shot dead in Kotwali area of the inner city Friday night, report said.
It was learnt an unidentified person shot dead a local artiste Sonia in the limits of the Kotwali Police Station. Police said the alleged killer was her friend and investigations had been launched.
Comments