Sat Nov 17, 2018
Bureau report
November 17, 2018
Dancer shot dead

National

Bureau report
November 17, 2018

PESHAWAR: A female dancer was shot dead in Kotwali area of the inner city Friday night, report said.

It was learnt an unidentified person shot dead a local artiste Sonia in the limits of the Kotwali Police Station. Police said the alleged killer was her friend and investigations had been launched.

