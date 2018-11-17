Imran considers himself a dictator, says Khursheed

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah provided his analysis of a statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding leaders taking U-turns. In a meeting with senior journalists, Prime Minister Khan said a leader who does not know how to take U-turns according to the requirements of the situation is not a real leader. The prime minister added, “Hitler and Napoleon suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns.” According to Geo News, while reacting to the prime minister’s statement, Khursheed Shah said, “Imran Khan is Hitler and is taking U-turns to avoid losses.” “He (PM Imran Khan) has made it clear and told the nation that he is Hitler,” Khursheed Shah added. According to the PPP leader, the prime minister was also sending a message that Hitler had failed because he did not take a U-turn while he would be successful as he would. “No Hitler, who was also a dictator, has ever been successful in history,” Shah asserted.