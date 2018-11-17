close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
November 17, 2018
Alvi meets Sarwar

Lahore

November 17, 2018

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday held a meeting with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House. The President, after arriving Lahore reached Governor’s House where he was received by Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present on the occasion.

