HEC in consultation with PCB for cricket league

KARACHI: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has contacted PCB to seek its guidance about holding a cricket league of universities, ‘The News’ learnt on Friday. Various inter-varsity sports competitions for 2018-19 have been allotted to different universities in Karachi.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of Standing Sub Committee of Pakistan University Sports Board (PUSB) held in Islamabad. The house was told that consultancy was underway with the PCB about the business model for the league.

The Inter-varsity Sports started this month and will continue till May 2019. The competitions have been allocated to the universities keeping in view the location to facilitate the participant students.

The director sports and heads of public and private sector universities participated in the meeting. For Karachi region, cricket has been allotted to NED University, football Iqra University, hockey and volleyball Sir Syed University, badminton also NED, table tennis IBA, basketball Greenwich University.

The final of the badminton event will be held in Karachi University.The basketball and chess events of inter-varsity women championship will be held in Karachi University, and table tennis in NED University.

Speaking at the meeting, Prof Dr Tariq Banuri, chairman HEC, emphasised creating excitement in university sports so that it could become a source of income. He said that in advanced countries, sports were a good source to generate income for universities. He said income can be generated from selling TV rights, advertisement, selling tickets, and memorabilia. Dr Tariq asked the house to think about funds generation through university sports.