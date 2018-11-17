close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
November 17, 2018
Air connectivity

Newspost

November 17, 2018

Although it is commendable that the PTI-led government is focusing on Gwadar’s rail connectivity, the authorities concerned should also work to improve air connectivity in the area. At present, only two foreign countries offer direct flights to Gwadar. In addition, only Karachi offers a direct domestic flight to the city.

Since there is a strong link between air services and economic growth, it is, therefore, essential for both the federal and provincial governments to work on improving the city’s airport.

Akhtar Naveed Syed

Islamabad

