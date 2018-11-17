Customs clearing agents continue strike at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The customs clearing agents continued the strike for the second day on Friday at Torkham border against web-based one customs (WEBOC) system and unavailability of facilities.

Trade activities at Torkham border remained halted. Hundreds of loaded trucks on both sides of the border were seen in the queue waiting for clearance. Newly-elected president of the All Torkham Clearing Agents Association Zarqeeb Shinwari, who is leading the protest, said that the WEBOC system delayed the clearance and trading process, as the system required uninterrupted electricity and fast internet. He said that the association discussed the issue with the official concerned in Peshawar but to no avail.

Zarqeeb Shinwari said they would continue the boycott of clearance of export and import goods at the border till fulfilment of the demands. On the other hand, Pakistan Customs officials at Torkham said that they were discussing the issue with their high-ups and it would be resolved soon.