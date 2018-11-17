close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

Lower energy tariff demanded

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

LAHORE: As the delay in the implementation of energy affordability initiative of the government has panicked the Punjab industry, the value-added knitwear industry has asked the government to get the ECC decision of lowering energy tariff implemented for enhancing exports, a statement said on Friday.

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) Chairman Adil Butt said that the new government had announced to provide gas and electricity to the five zero-rated exporting sectors at regionally competitive rates. It was later endorsed by the Economic Coordination Committee, which was unfortunately not implemented so far, it added.

Butt said that the ECC had also decided that gas supply from SNGPL to the industrial sector in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be provided at $6.5/MMBTU, similar to the consumers of SSGC in Sindh.

The role of value-added textile is vital in the national exports and the government should accord top priority to this sector by taking necessary steps and measures to enhance its exports efficiency, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business