Lower energy tariff demanded

LAHORE: As the delay in the implementation of energy affordability initiative of the government has panicked the Punjab industry, the value-added knitwear industry has asked the government to get the ECC decision of lowering energy tariff implemented for enhancing exports, a statement said on Friday.

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) Chairman Adil Butt said that the new government had announced to provide gas and electricity to the five zero-rated exporting sectors at regionally competitive rates. It was later endorsed by the Economic Coordination Committee, which was unfortunately not implemented so far, it added.

Butt said that the ECC had also decided that gas supply from SNGPL to the industrial sector in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be provided at $6.5/MMBTU, similar to the consumers of SSGC in Sindh.

The role of value-added textile is vital in the national exports and the government should accord top priority to this sector by taking necessary steps and measures to enhance its exports efficiency, he added.