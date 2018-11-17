Russian envoy visits LCCI

LAHORE: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yuievich Dedov said on Friday that Pakistani and Russian trade can be enhanced to a record high level if direct banking channels are established between the two countries.

He was talking to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee Members at the LCCI office. The ambassador said currently bilateral trade in term of dollars was encouraging, and would be enhanced once the chairman of Trade and Economic Commission was appointed as agreed between the prime ministers of both countries.

Trade representative Yury M Kozlov said two years ago, it was decided between the Russian Central Bank and the National bank of Pakistan that one NBP branch would be set up in Russia, but the decision never materialised.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said among the overall import and export destinations of Pakistan, Russia ranks at 31st and 32nd, respectively. It was encouraging to see that our bilateral trade relations were consistently improving.