close
Sat Nov 17, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018
Advertisement

Russian envoy visits LCCI

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2018

Share

LAHORE: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yuievich Dedov said on Friday that Pakistani and Russian trade can be enhanced to a record high level if direct banking channels are established between the two countries.

He was talking to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee Members at the LCCI office. The ambassador said currently bilateral trade in term of dollars was encouraging, and would be enhanced once the chairman of Trade and Economic Commission was appointed as agreed between the prime ministers of both countries.

Trade representative Yury M Kozlov said two years ago, it was decided between the Russian Central Bank and the National bank of Pakistan that one NBP branch would be set up in Russia, but the decision never materialised.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said among the overall import and export destinations of Pakistan, Russia ranks at 31st and 32nd, respectively. It was encouraging to see that our bilateral trade relations were consistently improving.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business