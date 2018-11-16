close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
A
November 16, 2018
COAS visits Army Service Corps Centre Nowshera

National

A
APP
November 16, 2018

NOWSHERA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Army Service Corps Centre, Nowshera. Major General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal was installed as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps, a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations said. A large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony. Upon arrival at the Army Service Corps Centre, he laid wreath at martyrs’ monument. Later, talking to officers of Services Corps and the guests, the army chief appreciated contributions of the Corps both during peacetime and operations by providing logistics support.

