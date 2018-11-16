close
Fri Nov 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
LHC bench hearing pleas on NAB, AC dissolved

November 16, 2018

LAHORE: Lahore High Court’s two-member bench hearing cases against the proceeding of the accountability court (AC) and the National Accountability Bureau has been dissolved due to transfer of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi to the Bahawalpur bench.

The other member of the dissolved bench, Justice Waqas Rauf, is part of the new bench headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi. The new roster will take effect from November 19.

The old bench, besides accepting pre-arrest bails of Hamza Shahbaz and Khwaja brothers (Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique) had also been hearing other cases.

The new bench would hear Hamza’s bail plea on November 20 and Khwaja brothers’ on November 26.

