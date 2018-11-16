Torreira ready for Brazil showdown

LONDON: Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira has warned Brazil that his side plan to build on their impressive World Cup campaign by claiming a famous win against their South American rivals on Friday. Brazil are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Uruguay, who haven’t beaten the five-time world champions since 2001.

Uruguay, twice crowned world champions, have a rich history of providing some of the game’s finest players, but their lack of success against the Selecao is a source of frustration.The chance to upset their illustrious opponents at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium ensures Torreira and his team-mates will treat the clash as more than just a friendly.

It will be especially meaningful for Arsenal star Torreira, who has made a positive impression on his Premier League club since arriving from Sampdoria in the close-season. “It will be an awesome game. It’s a friendly but it’s still such an important game,” Torreira said. “We want the result to go our way but the important thing is that the team looks good and it feels like we are continuing to grow. “We’ve got to maintain our calm as a product of the coaching and show the growth of their team. And at this point in time, the clash with Brazil should be a great match.”

Uruguay should be able to call on their strike force of Paris Saint Germain’s Edinson Cavani and Barcelona’s Luis Suarez for a star-studded fixture also featuring Brazil forward Neymar.Brazil manager Tite was forced into some late changes after Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid pair Marcelo and Casemiro pulled out through injury. Tite called up Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara to replace Casemiro.