Fri Nov 16, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2018
Anti-encroachment drive

Karachi

November 16, 2018

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Thursday started an anti-encroachment operation at the Super Market and the surrounding areas in Liaquatabad. Hundreds of shops, small and big cabins were demolished. Central Chairman District Municipal Corporation Rehan Hashmi along with the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner of the area were supervising the operation. Hashmi said the operation had been started on the orders of the Supreme Court. Personnel of the police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Comments

