CM bans ACs’ transfers, postings

LAHOR: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has imposed a ban on transfers and postings of Assistant Commissioners in the province. However, prior approval of the CM will be required for transfer of ACs on hardship or necessary administrative grounds. In this regard a notification has been issued on Thursday.

greets senators-elect: Usman Buzdar has congratulated Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi on being elected senators. The chief minister said that success of Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi had proved that Punjab had become a stronghold of PTI. He said the success of the PTI candidates in the election was a proof of trust in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tolerance DAy message: Usman Buzdar has said that promotion of societal norms of tolerance and patience is the needs of the hour as societies are ruined due to intolerance.

In his message on World Tolerance Day that is observed every year on 16th November (today), the chief minister said that a peaceful society can be formed by promoting passions of tolerance, patience and harmony at the grassroots.

He said Islam is a religion of peace and justice and it has also stressed on promotion of such norms in the society. He said that educational institutions, universities and religious seminaries can play an important role in promoting the trends of tolerance and patience. There is a need that inter-religious and interfaith harmony should be promoted so as to encourage the sentiments of tolerance in the society. He said that educational institutions, universities and religious seminaries can play an important role in promoting the trends of tolerance and patience.

The societal principles of moderation should be promoted to completely eradicate the menace of fanaticism from the society, he added. The purpose of observing this day is to highlight the importance of tolerance in the society; and today, we should also reiterate the commitment that we will play our role in overcoming societal prejudices from the society along with promotion of tolerance, the chief minister concluded.