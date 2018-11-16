Do more

The entire nation is disturbed by the abduction and killing of a KP police officer. What is even more shocking is the fact that the officer was abducted from the capital, Islamabad. This poses serious questions over the state of security in Pakistan. If a police officer is not safe in this country, what does it tell about the safety of citizens?

While the entire episode has saddened many people, even more depressing is the indifferent attitude of our government. No one has contacted the Afghan government so far. There have been no announcements in accordance with the set norms. It is hoped that the government will take this matter seriously. For example, the criminals should be brought to book. The authorities should at least issue letters of dissatisfaction to the law-enforcement agencies in Islamabad. The government must also send a diplomatically appropriate protest message to Afghanistan. It is hoped that the country will show concern.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad