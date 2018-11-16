Fri Nov 16, 2018
November 16, 2018
Realistic, reform based measures taken: Punjab labour minister

LAHORE: A delegation of Members Provincial Assembly from Sargodha led by Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan, called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Thursday.

MPA Faisal Farooq Cheema, PTI’s District President in Sargodha Ansar Iqbal Haral, Regional President PTI Sargodha along with others were among the participants. Matters relating to mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

The labour minister said the PTI government is taking realistic and reform-based measures for provision of social justice to the people and to improve the financial condition of the country. He said work is being carried out for the development of Sargodha under 100-day plan of PM.

