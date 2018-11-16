Renault introduces trucks

KARACHI: Renault Trucks, in partnership with Ghandhara Nissan Ltd (GNL), introduced full range of its trucks into the market, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

“Renault Trucks and GNL signed a cooperation agreement in early 2018 to represent Renault Trucks in Pakistan,” a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

“GNL will be responsible for the import, distribution and after-sales service of the three new ranges, as well as the CKD (complete knock-down) assembly at its manufacturing site situated at Port Qasim, Karachi by the end of 2019, which demonstrates the company’s significant commitment to the country.”

Currently all the vehicles are being imported in built-up condition from Lyon, France. Olivier De Saint Meleuc, senior vice president of Renault Trucks International said Pakistan is an important market for Renault Trucks.

“Pakistan is rapidly developing with many large infrastructure projects especially under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor that require robust and reliable trucks to cater demanding operations,” Meleuc said during a launch ceremony.

Ahmed Kuli, chief executive officer of GNL said the company is bringing European trucks to the market.”