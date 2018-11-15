Thu Nov 15, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
November 15, 2018
Imran made tall claims, but nothing done so far: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan made tall claims, but delivered nothing.

Bilawal said the government has no plans or agendas except criticising opposition members. “The government has no agenda except character assassination (of opponents),” he said in a statement. According to Geo News, the PPP chairman criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to fulfil his promise of appearing before the Parliament twice a month to answer questions by the opposition.

“The prime minister and even ministers are not ready to give answers,” he said.

Warning the government to deliver on its promises, Bilawal said not only masses but even those who brought the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power would too be disappointed if it fails to deliver.

The PPP chairman had complained last week that the government refuses to respond on questions about economy and foreign policy.

