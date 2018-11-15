ECP posts, transfers 102 officers

Islamabad : After the general election, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) posted and transferred 102 officers, including posting of two permanent provincial election commissioners of Balochistan and Sindh.

Both election commissioners are now grade-21 officers, who got promoted recently and they are namely Niaz Ahmad Baloch, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan and Muhammad Yousaf Khattak is Provincial Election Commissioner, Sindh.

However, the provincial election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to be headed by a grade-20 officer, whereas the provincial election commissioner is a post of grade-21. The Punjab election commission is already headed by a grade-21 officer.

The ECP had promoted these officers in September last but their postings and transfers were made after the recent by-elections. A notification to this effect, has been issued Tuesday.

The ECP says that the promotion of officers is made without prejudice of the seniority of the officers, whose cases have been deferred; they will retain seniority on getting promoted.

It also says that the officers promoted will be on probation for a period of one year with effect from the date of assuming the charge of their respective posts. If no order is issued on the expiry of the first year of probation, the period of probation shall be deemed to have been extended to another year. And, if order is again issued by the day, following the termination of the extended period of probation, the appointment shall be deemed to be held by them till further orders.