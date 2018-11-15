US mayor visits PBIT, discusses investment

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The mayor of Bolingbrook, Chicago, the US, Roger C. Claar along with top business figures and professionals visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade here on Wednesday. The US delegations held a discussion with the senior officials of PBIT for enhancing bilateral trade and investment opportunities in Punjab.

Mayor Claar said vast business opportunities for investment in Pakistan were available, particularly in the sectors of dairy, manufacturing and tourism. Highlighting tourism as a key driver for socio-economic progress, he praised the natural beauty of Pakistan and said that the country had abundant tourist spots and tourism potential but they needed to be explored, developed and introduced at the global level.

On his part, Lahore Mayor Col (r) Mubashar Javed informed the delegates about the tremendous economic progress made by Pakistan recently, and assured them that under the leadership of new government sustainable development and economic stability would be achieved gradually.

He stated that Pakistan was a developing economy and investments were highly welcomed in it. “We are determined to facilitate investors from all across the world.” He told the delegation that PBIT being an investment promotion agency was facilitating potential investors in every possible regard as well as playing a pivotal role as the face of government to attract investments in all sectors.

PBIT CEO Jahanzeb Burana welcomed the guests and briefed them on the core mandate of PBIT. A well prepared presentation was shown to the delegation representing the sectoral analysis of various sectors such as food and agriculture, automobile, I.T, construction, textile, mining, pharmaceutical, surgical, tourism, retail and logistics. He highlighted the investment opportunities and ways of exploiting the investment potential in the country. Highlighting the significance of the special economic zones, he said state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities in the zones would make Punjab a lucrative place for investors.