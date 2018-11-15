Govt to ensure child protection: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Human Rights Minister Aijaz Alam Augustine has said children’s safety is the common responsibility of everyone, adding the government will ensure protection of children.

He said it is prime responsibility of the state to make arrangements to protect the rights of every citizen and Imran Khan had said in his speech as PM that the present government will take all compulsory steps for education of children.

The minister expressed these views in an event regarding child protection and responsibilities in a private hotel on Wednesday. Other speakers acknowledged the efforts of the government for the rights of common man. The minister appreciated the efforts of child girl rights movement and search for justice for awareness of child rights in society. He assured all the participants that he will raise children's matters in the cabinet and with the CM. He said all stakeholders including civil society and government departments need to work together for child protection.

labour laws: Labour and Human Resource Secretary Sara Aslam has urged the department to ensure maximum participation of labourers as well as the representatives of employers in different training and awareness programmes focusing labour laws, capacity-building of industry by implementing of labour standards and occupational safety measures.

She stated this on Wednesday while talking to the officers of Labour Directorate during her visit to Saeed Ahmad Awan Centre for Working Conditions and Environment, and Industrial Relations Institute (IRI) at Township.

Labour Welare Director General Farooq Hameed Sheikh, Director Headquarters Daud Abdullah, Director Centre Nasir Hameed, IRI Director Zaigham Abbas and Programme Coordinator Shaukat Niazi were also present.

The labour secretary inspected different sections of the centre and the institute. She expressed her satisfaction on the training facilities. She stressed upon the need to create awareness among all the stakeholders regarding decent work and better working environment to boost the industrial growth.

The training programmes launched by the Saeed Ahmad Awan Centre and IRI could help strengthen working relationship among workers, employers and Labour Department. Sara Aslam also planted a sapling there as part of the tree plantation campaign

seminar: On the eve of World Diabetes Day an awareness seminar was held at Lahore General Hospital where experts highlighted symptoms, complications and treatment of diabetes.

Ameerud-din Medical College Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab, Consultant Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Prof Mohammad Moeen, Dr Israrul-Haq Toor, Dr Salman Shakeel, Dr Rana Asif Saghir, Dr Maqsood and senior doctors participated.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Tayyab said diabetes not only harm the organs but also a cause of tuberculoses. He said the seminar was aimed at creating awareness among patients and public about the preventive measures from the disease.

Prof Tayyab said to maintain sugar level in the body one should focus on proper and balanced diet, do walk and exercise on daily basis. He said unfortunately number of diabetes patients was increasing day-by-day even minors and women are also caught of this problem.

The Principal called upon the audience to get diabetes diagnosed in time to avoid its complications and take proper treatment from doctor. He appreciated the efforts of the doctors and other staff of Lahore General Hospital for holding the seminar. Other experts highlighted problems occur due to diabetes and told about the facilities being provided to the patients at Lahore General Hospital.

Dr Mahmood Salahud-din, Medical Superintendent of LGH, said doctors and nurses should focus more on the diabetes patients and apart from giving them medication, counseling should be provided to them so that they could save their relatives and other family members from it. Dr Imran said so far 15,000 patients of diabetes were registered in Diabetic Center of Lahore General Hospital who were provided with better medical facility.

A walk was also organised in which veteran comedian Aman-Ullah and Adeel Hashmi and head of Akhwat Dr Amjad Saaqib along with doctors, nurses, patients and their relatives participated. At the end, pamphlets carrying awareness messages were also distributed.