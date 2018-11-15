NAB arrests two SBCA officers

Two officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday during a raid at the former’s office. A spokesperson for NAB Karachi said a team of the federal anti-graft watchdog arrested two senior officers, SBCA Deputy Director Pervez Akhtar Khan and Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, on charges of corruption in a reference. The arrested officers, along with other suspects, allegedly embezzled an amount of Rs123.5 million in the Karimabad Housing Society project. They will be produced by NAB before an accountability court on Thursday (today).

Betel nuts smuggling

Staff of the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) of the Pakistan Customs arrested two suspects and seized betel nuts worth millions of rupees. The staff seized a container on a trailer in the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation was resisted by a suspect, Haji Sadiq Kakar.