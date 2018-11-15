Thu Nov 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018
Advertisement

NAB arrests two SBCA officers

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 15, 2018

Share

Two officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday during a raid at the former’s office. A spokesperson for NAB Karachi said a team of the federal anti-graft watchdog arrested two senior officers, SBCA Deputy Director Pervez Akhtar Khan and Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, on charges of corruption in a reference. The arrested officers, along with other suspects, allegedly embezzled an amount of Rs123.5 million in the Karimabad Housing Society project. They will be produced by NAB before an accountability court on Thursday (today).

Betel nuts smuggling

Staff of the Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) of the Pakistan Customs arrested two suspects and seized betel nuts worth millions of rupees. The staff seized a container on a trailer in the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation was resisted by a suspect, Haji Sadiq Kakar.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Karachi