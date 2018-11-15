Civil society bodies collaborate to observe Tolerance Day

A group of eleven organisations led by the Tehrik-e-Niswan will be collaborating on a series of events for the upcoming International Day of Tolerance, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence and Human Rights Day.

Renowned artist and activist Sheema Kirmani of the Tehrik-e-Niswan made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday. The first one of these events would be held at Kohi Goth Hospital in Malir on November 16, which is celebrated as International Day of Tolerance.

“These days, we can’t even bear to see anyone who holds a difference in opinion,” said Kirmani. “This is a one-dimensional way of leading life.” She said the imposition of such values by the state in particular must be questioned, and that there was a dire need to hold events that make a case for tolerance.

Kirmani stressed that diversity was very important and the pluralism which existed previously needs to be brought back in the city. According to her, Tehrik-e-Niswan would be using the medium of theatre to spread the message of tolerance. The performances would be held in public spaces and area residents will be involved as well.

Nuzhat Shireen, the chairperson of Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, said tolerance plays a huge role in changing attitudes towards women, and the 16 Days of Activism would help them reach a broader platform to help women and young girls in combating violence and injustice.

Dr Shershah Syed of the Pakistan Medical Association, another participating group, said the state often ignored days which must be celebrated with zeal and fervour like the tolerance day. “Tolerance is not just limited to human life. We need to show tolerance towards animals and nature too. We have no respect for landforms and we destroy the very source which gives us life so we need to love the environment too.”

Karamat Ali of Piler said that all South Asian countries need to observe these days because tolerance and equality is desperately needed. “Earlier, all South Asians were together and dwelled in harmony but now two countries namely Pakistan and India are seen vying for power by accumulating weapons,” he said. “We cannot look at tolerance in isolation. Rather, we would have to understand how militarisation uses religion, which later oppresses women systematically. One cannot ignore factors of poverty and jingoism because they’re directly related to the absence of tolerance in a country.”

Other organisations collaborating with Tehrik-e-Niswan include the HRCP, Women Development Foundation Pakistan, Anchal Social Welfare Organisation Sindh, Pakistan National Forum on Women’s Health, Peace and Development Organisation, Mehrdar Art & Production, Hum Aawaz and Women Development Foundation Pakistan.