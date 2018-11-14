Three die in road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHAKWAL: At least three people died and nine others injured when a passenger bus fell into a roadside ditch near here on early Tuesday.
The ill-fated bus was going from Mansehra to Karachi when it fell into the ditch near Kot Qazi on Mianwali Road. The dead and injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Talagang.
