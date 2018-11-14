Huzaifa enters ITF Jr Tennis quarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s main hope Huzaifa Abdul Rehman moved into the quarterfinals with an easy straight sets win against Iranian Yunes Talavar in the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships (2) at the PTF Tennis Complex Tuesday.

Huzaifa won 6-2, 6-0. However, other leading Pakistan Shoaib Khan who was seeded No 7 suffered upset defeat against Berk Ulas (Turkey). The Turkish player beat Shoaib 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. Three Pakistanis moved into the quarterfinals including third seed Huzaifa. Top seed Bulgarian Ivan Penev breezed past Ahmed Asjad in straight sets. Doubles matches were postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Wednesday.

Results: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) [3] bt Yunes Talavar (IRI) 6-2, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil (Pak) W/O Ronan Sahni (GBR) [8]; M. Nauman Aftab bt Brandon Suryana (INA) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi bt Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) 6-4, 6-3; Ivan Penev (BUL) [1] bt Ahmed Asjad Qureshi (Pak) 6-2, 6-1; Berk Ullas Enc (TUR) bt Shoaib Khan (Pak) [7] 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; Arya Roghani (IRI) [2] bt Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) 6-2, 6-0; Saqib Hayat (Pak) bt Vhimalshanth Chandra Mohan (SL) 6-3, 6-2.

Due to the rain the girls singles matches could not completed and the unfinished matches will be played Wednesday.