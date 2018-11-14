Gang of car lifters busted

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five cars from them stolen from various areas of Islamabad and Lahore, a spokesman of the ICT police said Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, asked the ACLC to accelerate efforts to ensure arrest of those involved in car lifting incidents.

A special team was constituted under supervision of In-Charge ACLC Inspector Fiaz Ahmed Ranjha which included assistant sub-inspectors Habib Ullah, Noor Ullah and others.

This team worked hard and succeeded to bust a gang of car lifters and arrested four gangsters and a car receiver Qari Majeed, resident of Lower Dir.

The other car lifters have been identified as Aamir Shehzad, resident of Dhok Banaras Rawalpindi, Imran Khan, resident of Shaheen Abad, Jhugi Syedan Islamabad, Waseem, resident of Tench Bata Rawalpindi and Imran, resident of Lower Dir. Police recovered three vehicles bearing registration numbers of Islamabad (BC-7420, EA-882 and LE-1554), one Lahore-registered vehicle (LEB-7421) and a white Toyota Corolla car from them. These cars were stolen from them from the areas of Shamas Colony, Loi Bher and Karachi Company police stations.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to sell the stolen vehicles in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa while ACLC police is also hopeful for more recovery from them. Further investigation is underway from them. SSP Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.