Wed Nov 14, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
34th SPELT conference held

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted and arranged a 2-day ‘34th SPELT International Conference 2018’ in collaboration with Society of Pakistan English Language Teachers (SPELT) and Oxford University Press. The theme for the 2018 conference was ‘Engaging the 21st Century Learner.’

