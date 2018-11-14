Wed Nov 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
PIMS treated 50,000 diabetics in one year

Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the capital city’s premier government hospital, treated 50,000 diabetic patients in one year, said spokesman Dr Wasim Khawaja. Dr Khwaja told 'The News' ahead of the PIMS symposium on the World Diabetes Day that of those patients, 15,000 were new cases of diabetes. "We treated 10,000 diabetic patients in the emergency ward during the last one year," he said. The spokesman said the PIMS executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood would inaugurate the symposium on World Diabetes Day.

