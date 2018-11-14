Wed Nov 14, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018
‘NAB’s action to help business community’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2018

LAHORE: A delegation of Construction Association of Pakistan called on NAB Chairman justice (retd) Javed Iqbal at Lahore office here on Tuesday.

The association members assured the chairman of their assistance in revealing corrupt elements in the business community. The chairman also assured the delegation of the bureau cooperation. He said actions taken by the NAB would help and strengthen the business community.

The chairman informed the delegation that business desks have been constituted in Islamabad headquarters and Lahore office to facilitate the businessmen. The members of the delegation appreciated the bureau’s efforts and agreed on providing technical help to NAB in scrutiny of agreements related to construction projects.

