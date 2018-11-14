Uniform education

The education sector in Pakistan is divided into four categories. People belonging to different class of income send their children to different education institutions. The poor send their children to madrassah which doesn’t charge a penny from students as these institutions are run on donation. Some parents send their children to public schools where the quality of education is average. Then, there are for-profit private schools that do focus on quality education. There fee is high but affordable for a large number of families. The leading schools are English-medium elite schools which offer quality education but charge exorbitant amount of money.

Only the rich can afford to send their children to these schools. Four different types of schools are dividing society into four different segments. This is bound to result in great disparity and disharmony. Prior to the 2018 elections, the PTI made a promise. It said that the party will establish a uniform education system across the country and everyone will be entitled to receive quality education. However, the PTI-led federal government has not taken any steps in this regard so far. The party should work to introduce a single curriculum in the entire country to ensure harmony among people.

Hassan Basit

Gujranwala