Wed Nov 14, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

AFP
November 14, 2018
Advertisement

OPEC trims oil demand forecasts

Business

AFP
November 14, 2018

Share

Paris: OPEC on Tuesday trimmed its global oil demand forecasts for this year and next, as kingpin Saudi Arabia tries to cut output to bolster prices in a weakening market.

In its latest monthly report covering October, OPEC said demand is expected to increase 1.5 million barrels per day (mbd) this year, down 40,000 mbd from its previous estimate, to give a daily total of 98.79 mbd.

The cartel said this reflected lower-than-expected demand in the Middle East and to a lesser degree in China.

For 2019, demand will likely grow by 1.29 mbd to 100.08 mbd -- some 70,000 mbd less than in the September report.

On the supply side, it said non-OPEC states are likely to increase output, led by the United States.

"Although the oil market has reached a balance now, the forecasts for 2019 for non-OPEC supply growth indicate higher volumes outpacing the expansion in world oil demand, leading to widening excess supply in the market," OPEC said.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Business