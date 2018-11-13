Musharraf challenges special court order in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Former president Pervez Musharraf on Monday moved an application in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging order of special court for allowing judicial commission to go abroad and record his statement in high treason case.

Barrister Salman Safdar, the counsel of Musharraf, filed petition on his behalf. The petition states that order of special court be declared as illegal because it is affecting legal rights of the petitioner. The petition further states that there is no precedent in Pakistan’s history pertaining to similar verdict.

The petition urged IHC to annul orders of special court. The special court on October 15 ordered that Musharraf’s statement in the high treason case against him be recorded through a commission.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf for imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007. The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and denied all charges.