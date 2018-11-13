Posting

PESHAWAR: Dr Babar Ali Shaukat has been posted as deputy director at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General Health Services.Dr Babar was previously working as deputy medical superintendent (BPS-17) of the Women and Children Hospital in Charsadda. He has now been posted as deputy director (BPS-18) at the District Health Information System (DHIS) that runs under the KP Directorate General Health Services in Peshawar, says a notification.