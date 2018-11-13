Speakers warn against needless use of antibiotics

Islamabad: Antibiotics – which target bacteria – are ineffective in treating common cold, which is most often caused by a virus. Don’t take any medicine, especially antibiotics, unless you really need them. If you are prescribed an antibiotic, make sure to take it exactly as instructed by your doctor. Finish the course of medicine, don’t miss any doses, and don’t take medicines prescribed for someone else. Keeping up to date with your vaccinations also reduces the chance of catching an infection that needs to be treated with an antimicrobial.

The above warnings were issued by speakers addressing participants of a seminar organised Monday in connection with World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW), which is observed from November 12–18. Anti Microbial Resistance (AMR) can affect anyone, of any age, in any country. It occurs when pathogens change and find ways to resist the effects of antibiotics. The pathogens survive, grow and spread their resistance. This process of adaptation leads to AMR. If no solution is found to AMR, the consequences can be devastating. Minor infections and injuries could become life-threatening, and serious infections such as pneumonia could become impossible to treat. Further, many routine medical procedures could be too risky to perform because of the risk of becoming infected while in hospital by a multi-drug resistant pathogen.

The seminar also witnessed Pfizer reaffirming its commitment to working with industry partners and policymakers to help prevent and combat the global public health threat of AMR, which is estimated to cause approximately 10 million deaths globally each year by 2050. Speaking on the occasion, S M Wajeeh, Country Manager for Pfizer Pakistan said, “We are cognizant of the important issue of AMR and have been working with relevant stakeholders to make our contribution towards managing it. Today, we are pleased to partner with MMIDSP, which is leading the way for creating awareness on AMR in Pakistan.”

Dr. Aamer Ikram, President of MMIDSP said, “MMIDSP takes the pride in launching the initiative to curb AMR through ‘Antibiotic Stewardship Initiative in Pakistan (ASIP).’ The Society has organized multiple events in collaboration with Pfizer Pakistan for creating awareness and imparting training at both institutional and community levels to address the injudicious overuse of antibiotics with ever increasing AMR. It has reached out to major stakeholders, professional societies and policy makers within and outside the government for collaboration in tackling AMR at the national level. Many national and provincial initiatives have been taken across Pakistan.