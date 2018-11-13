Eid Milad preparations start in twin cities

Islamabad: With the start of Rabi-ul-Awwal, a large number of people were witnessed in the markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, specially at makeshift stalls which were selling ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ related articles such as flags, buntings, badges, caps and dozens of other decoration items.

Citizens were seen decorating their houses and streets with colorful lights, glittering tapes, buntings and banners while youngsters remained busy in building different models outside their houses, a report aired by a private news channel revealed today.

According to stall holders in cities including capital, these occasions give us an opportunity to earn handsome amount through selling flags, buntings, badges and colorful lights”. The demand of decorative items increases before this important occasion as youngsters and especially school going kids gathered at the colorful stalls and buy these items he added.

The sale of lights is certainly 25-50 per cent higher this year, shopkeepers added. Zeeshan Javed, a citizen, said he always decorated his street and adjoining areas with colorful lights during this holy month.

A housewife Shama Iqbal said my kids are buzzing with excitement, decorating their homes and bicycles with colorful tapes. They are also busy in buying and preparing special dresses for the day as it is just like the ‘Eid’ for us, she added.

Vendors said that passion among the citizens specially youth is increasing as the festival approaching fast. Naat Khawani and processions are being planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on his birth anniversary. Print media have also started publishing special supplements, while television channels and radio stations have started special programmes.