Depoliticising of police underway: IG

LAHORE: According to the vision of the prime minister and Punjab chief minister, depoliticising process in police department is under way and gradually it will become apolitical force in real sense which will only be a true public servant.

In this regard, a strategy is being adopted having three priorities-welfare of the force, elimination of corruption from the department and implementation of strict accountability system. This was stated by Punjab IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi while addressing the delegation of 22 ASPs of 45th common at Central Police Office. Addl IG Establishment Punjab Ejaz Hussain Shah, Commandant National Police Academy Muhammad Tahir, Additional IG Training, Tariq Masood Yasin, Addl IG Operations Azhar Hameed Khokhar and DIG Training Muhammad Idrees and other senior officers were also present. Amjad Javed Saleemi said for the very first time transfer and postings of the officials are being made with their consent with a view to providing them mental satisfaction so that they can perform their duties with a dedication and due diligence and this is the way ‘we can get hundred percent better results in terms of their performance, he added.

The provincial police chief further said that for the elimination of corruption from department already established Internal Accountability System is being strengthened and in this regard a strong accountability system will be imposed after the proposals and recommendation of the field officers. He further said that if involvement of any one among the force surfaced in facilitation of land grabbers, misuse of powers and high handedness will be dealt strictly. Amjad Javed Saleemi said that the investigation system is also being re-modified and upgraded.