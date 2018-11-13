Tue Nov 13, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

November 13, 2018
Advertisement

Domestic industries

Newspost

November 13, 2018

Share

Chinese marketers are capturing the Pakistani market by adapting penetration pricing strategy. The marketers are divided products into different categories; for example there are products that are aimed at the audience that belongs to low income group. Similarly there are products whose target audience is people from middle or upper class.

While Chinese marketers are designing and manufacturing these products by incurring low production cost, Pakistani marketers incur huge cost on the products that are sold at higher prices as compared with the prices of Chinese products. In order to promote local products, the Pakistani government must provide subsidy to local industries so that they can sustain their position and designed cheap products and sale them at low prices.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Newspost