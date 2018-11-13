Domestic industries

Chinese marketers are capturing the Pakistani market by adapting penetration pricing strategy. The marketers are divided products into different categories; for example there are products that are aimed at the audience that belongs to low income group. Similarly there are products whose target audience is people from middle or upper class.

While Chinese marketers are designing and manufacturing these products by incurring low production cost, Pakistani marketers incur huge cost on the products that are sold at higher prices as compared with the prices of Chinese products. In order to promote local products, the Pakistani government must provide subsidy to local industries so that they can sustain their position and designed cheap products and sale them at low prices.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad