Tue Nov 13, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018
Man buried alive under heavy snow

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2018

MANSEHRA: A man was buried alive under a heavy mass of snow at Battakundi area of Kaghan valley on Monday. Mohammad Shabbir stated to be an employee of the Agriculture Department was on his way to join his duty at agriculture farm when a heavy mass of snow which detached from a high glacier fell on him, trapping him underneath. The people rushed to the scene and started efforts to rescue Shabbir but his body was retrieved after several hours. “Over 70 locals removed the snow after hectic efforts and recovered the body,” Mehran Gilani, an eyewitness told reporters. He said Kaghan valley received snowfall on Sunday and it continued intermittently and intercepted the rescue operation. The funeral prayer for the victim was performed in Jarad area of the valley where a large number of locals showed up.

