Rangers arrest seven suspected criminals

Paramilitary soldiers on Monday arrested seven suspects, including an extortionist, during their targeted operations in the metropolis.

Notorious criminal Muslim, associated with the Zahid Ladla group, was caught in an intelligence-based raid in Jhatphat Market, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers. During the investigation, it was found that the suspect was arrested with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of November 6 where he was seen looting the Kausar Petrol Pump.

He was involved in several cases of extortion, street crime and robberies. The soldiers also claimed to have seized arms and recovered a motorcycle from his possession. Umer Farooq, Mohammad Imran Khan, Maqbool Hussain and Umer Asif alias Mike were caught during raids in Pak Colony and Frere Hall areas. The suspects were arrested for operating drug dens.

During raids in the areas of Super Highway and Nazimabad, three suspects were apprehended, who were said to be involved in several street crime cases and robberies. They were identified as Ghulam Mohammad alias Ali Jaan, Mohammad Saleem alias Billu and Ibrar Khan. The arrested men were handed over to local police for legal action.