Rebels kill six, kidnap five in east DR Congo

BENI, DR Congo: Suspected Ugandan rebels killed six people, hacking one woman to death, and kidnapped five others -- mostly children -- in the Democratic Republic of Congo´s restive east, officials said on Sunday.

Officials blamed the two attacks in Beni near the country´s border with Uganda on the Ugandan Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), one of several armed movements operating in the region.

"They entered Beni in the night between Saturday and Sunday and killed five people and looted the shops and the homes," Donat Kibwana, local Beni administrator, told AFP, blaming the ADF.

During separate attack by the same group in another Beni neighbourhood, a woman was hacked to death by machete and five people, including four children were kidnapped, Kizito Bin Hangi, a Beni civic leader said.