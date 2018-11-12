Govt urged to focus on furniture industry

Islamabad : Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has called upon the government to give more focus to the furniture industry which has great potential to promote business activities and exports. He said Pakistan has huge scope for producing high quality furniture products as its many regions were known for exquisite woodwork and carving. He said if the government paid more attention to this industry and provided support, this industry could make significant contribution to improving exports of the country. He was inaugurating Pakistan Lifestyle and Furniture Expo as guest that was organised by Furniture Pakistan and Event Mania at Islamabad.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that the global furniture market was reportedly valued at over USD 331 billion in 2017 and was expected to reach around USD 472 billion by 2024. However, Pakistan’s share in this huge market was quite nominal and stressed that there was an urgent need to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to explore international market for boosting exports of Pakistan’s world-class furniture products. He said that with government patronage and aggressive marketing strategy, the value of exports could be doubled in a short span of time.

He emphasized that the government should cooperate with furniture manufacturers and exporters in organizing exhibitions in foreign countries that would help in promoting Pakistan’s exports in international market. He said Pakistani foreign missions should also explore potential of Pakistani furniture products in their respective countries. He said government support was also needed for introducing high-tech machinery and establishing more training centers for skilled workers for furniture industry that would accelerate the growth of this important industry. Ahmed Hassan Moughal stressed that the government should take measures to address key issues of furniture industry like high utility costs, improper wood seasoning, substandard finishing, packing problems. He said by improving designs and quality, Pakistan could achieve far better results from furniture industry. He congratulated Furniture Pakistan and Event Mania for organizing Furniture Exhibition and hoped that it would help in promoting furniture business in local and international market.

Pakistan Lifestyle and Furniture Expo has been offering new business opportunities for home furnishing and furniture industry by bringing together around 250 trade visitors with over 50 furniture & interior brands with up to 40% discount.