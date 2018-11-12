KP govt launches campaign against power theft

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established a well-equipped Reporting Centre at the Energy and Power Department for effective supervision and monitoring of the nationwide campaign against power theft in the province.

“We have set up a Reporting Centre equipped with all latest facilities at Energy and Power Department in Civil Secretariat in Peshawar to monitor and supervise the ongoing crackdown against power theft in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” stated a senior official in the department.

On the direction of the federal government, a province-wide campaign has been launched across the province and all those involved in stealing of electricity through direct hooks, tempering of meters, damaging transmission lines, electricity equipment and transformers would be jailed besides imposition of heavy fines against them.

The centre would be supervised by Assistant Electric Inspector Saifullah Khan as team leader who would be assisted by Shujauddin, Tariq Khan, Ubaid Khan and Usman Naveed.

Major task of the centre is to coordinate with all deputy commissioners (DC) for monitoring and supervision of the campaign and to receive statement of daily progress.

It would compile all such reports and share with the federal government, Pepco, offices of the chief minister and chief secretary KP. The centre would also prepare weekly analysis report of the campaign, assist members of provincial task force on energy and coordinate with their counterparts at Pesco headquarters.

The official said that a notification regarding the centre has been issued and all concerned including chief minister, advisor to the CM for energy and power, chief secretary and IGP KP, chief executive officer Pesco, all chief engineers, superintendent engineers, XENs of Pesco, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners were informed in this regard.

He said the centre could be contacted for any complaint and suggestions on phone number 091-9223635 or email address [email protected] He said all those stealing electricity from industrial, commercial or high-end domestic connections would be brought to book.

“We will take strong action against electricity stealers without any discrimination or political affiliations. He said that a comprehensive plan had been devised to make the national drive against power pilferage a success in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

A task force had been set up at provincial level whereas committees were formed in divisions and districts to curb power theft on the ground. “Power stealers deprive law-abiding people of their basic right and residents should come forward by informing Wapda, Pesco and police, so that prompt action against power thieves could be taken.

“Powers stealers should be boycotted socially as they are misusing the electricity and depriving all those people of their right who pay electricity bills regularly,” he noted. He said power stealers need to be exposed before the public as they are responsible for hours long load-shedding and low voltage that often damages precious electric appliances due to fluctuations.

The official stressed the need for efforts at individual and organisational level with national spirit to overcome the scourge. He urged people and officials to ensure full support to district administration and police for success of the ongoing campaign.

He also sought active support of media, academicians, LG representatives and religious scholars to raise awareness against power theft and strengthening hands of Pesco and Wapda officials to ensure smooth transmission of electricity to domestic and industrial consumers without any hindrance.