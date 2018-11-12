Safety in cricket

The brilliant partnership of opener batsmen, Imamul Haq and Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan defeat New Zealand by six wickets in the second match of the ongoing ODI series between the two countries. In this match, Imam also suffered from a head injury and is now advised rest for a couple of days. He got injured when a ball hit his face – although he was wearing a helmet. This isn’t the first time that a player has sustained a head injury. Players like Mark Boucher, Brian Lara and Gary Kirsten have been hit by a deadly bouncer as well. Their injuries resulted into an early end of their careers. And no one can forget the tragic death of Phillip Hughes who died after being hit on the side of the neck during a domestic match. Following his tragic death, cricket experts asked the ICC to tighten the rules around the use of helmet and to come up with new designs for cricket helmet. Since many players have sustained injuries as the result of on-field incidents, the ICC should make an investment in new safer designs of helmets to avert such serious injuries.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat