UK refuses asylum for Aasia Bibi

LONDON: Britain has rejected an appeal for asylum from Aasia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian acquitted of blasphemy by the Supreme Court of Pakistan last week.

The British government said allowing Bibi to enter the UK would cause unrest among Muslims, according to an advocate, the Huffington Post reported.

Wilson Chowdhry, Chairman British Pakistani Christian Association, said he’s been led to believe that the British government “had concerns that her moving to the UK would cause security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community and would also be a security threat to British embassies abroad which might be targeted by Islamist terrorists.”

Bibi is still in prison in Punjab province, even though the Supreme Court ordered she be “released from the jail forthwith if not required to be detained in connection with any other case.”