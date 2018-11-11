Swat author wants to donate over 30,000 rare books to govt

MINGORA: Parvaish Shaheen, a 75-year-old researcher who has penned over 45 books in Pashto, Urdu and English languages has decided to donate his collection of over 30,000 rare books to the government.

Hailing from Manglawar area of Swat district, Parvaish Shaheen has an archaeological museum at home where students from different universities come for research.

Talking to this scribe, Parvaish Shaheen said he was ready to donate his collection of books to the government because he wanted students from different universities to benefit from the books, particularly in their research work.

“I want the government to hand over all these books to the libraries of universities and colleges for benefit of students,” he said. He added that the books were on the subjects of literature, history, poetry, linguistics, archaeology and other disciplines.

Due to his failing health, Parvaish Shaheen is not able to keep good care of the books, but students from various universities continue to visit his home and get help from his collection of rare books and also his museum.

He is not only an inspiration for students belonging to Swat but for all those students who want to do research work. According to Parvaish Shaheen, progress is only possible through research and education. “Being a schoolteacher, I have spent my whole life studying and conducting research. I believe that in the modern era, only the nations excelling in research can be successful,” he argued.

“Parvaish Shaheen is a source of inspiration for the students and researchers. I request the provincial government to take care of his books and take guidance from his scholarship,” stated Ahmad Shah, spokesman of Swat Qaumi Jirga.

Fazal-e- Rabbi, a professor of English language at Government Jahanzeb College in Swat, told The News that the college administration usually requests Parvaish Shaheen to participate in the literary programmes of the college.

“I would request the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to establish a library in this college in the name of Parvaish Shaheen where all his collection of books can be displayed,” he said.

Jamal Ud Din, in-charge Department of Media and Communication Studies at University of Swat, said that Parvaish Shaheen loved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the scenic Swat and his love for this piece of land is reflected in his books titled “Da Swat Gulona” and “Da Pakhtunkhwa Gulona.”

He said that steps were needed to preserve this asset of knowledge with the basic aim to benefit the students of the entire country, especially the students of University of Swat and its affiliated colleges.

In 2009 when Swat valley was under the control of militants, his home was attacked to destroy the museum and the historical archaeological artefacts that he had collected. However, he had managed to hide the rare archaeological artefacts in the nearby fields in his village.