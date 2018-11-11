‘Corruption, negligence not to be tolerated’

Rawalpindi: No corrupt practices would be tolerated in any department of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and everything whatsoever be possible would be done to facilitate patients particularly the poor ones reaching the hospital.

The hospital administration would put all out efforts on checking malpractices in all departments including civil works and the available budget of the hospital would be spent rightly to accommodate more and more patients at the hospital. Dr. Tariq Masood Niazi who assumed charge of the seat of Medical Superintendent at BBH last week said this while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday. He added the patients visiting BBH would feel the difference within next few days.

He added that he would like to develop a better system for real complaints and action on them. No negligence on the part of hospital staff would be tolerated no matter how much senior the negligent official is, he said. “I would do whatsoever be possible under my authority to put things straight at the hospital,” he said. Dr. Niazi has served nearly 10 years as Additional Medical Superintendent at Holy Family Hospital while he served as MS at District Headquarters Hospital for three years in Mianwali where he had the charge of District Health Officer and Executive District Officer Health as well.