Moscow talks

The international conference on Afghanistan hosted by Russia in its capital Moscow is historic for many reasons. This is the first time the Taliban have been invited to such a conference. That they agreed to do so in a country which had previously invaded Afghanistan and of whom the Taliban tend to be suspicious makes it an even bigger breakthrough. It is also notable that both the US and India – one of whom is at war with the Taliban and the other is one of the Afghan government’s closest allies – were also in attendance. This marks the first time that all major powers and countries with an interest in Afghanistan have come together to begin the process of a settlement to end decades of war.

The only notable omission was the Afghan government itself which instead sent members of the non-governmental peace council. However, the peace council does enjoy recognition from the state and it is understandable that the government itself would not want to engage directly with the militant group that controls nearly half the country and launches brutal attacks on official targets. That the conference even took place makes it an important step in the path to peace and could be just the impetus needed to make this Russian-led attempt to reach an agreement different to previous failed efforts.

It is still important not to be overly optimistic. Both the Afghan government and the Taliban refuse to talk directly to each other. The Taliban say they will only negotiate with the US. Then the US, having sunk additional soldiers and tens of billions of dollars more into Afghanistan under President Donald Trump’s surge, seems to be finally realising it cannot win the war through military might alone. But it will still be wary of engaging in a process that is being spearheaded by its traditional foe. Pakistan, which was also in attendance, may not be too happy at no longer being the centre of any peace talks. All the while, the Taliban continue to gain territory in Afghanistan and target the government. The Afghan government is understandably worried that this is an attempt by the Taliban to divide the coalition fighting against them and to continue to pursue victories on the battlefield. Still, Afghanistan has been mired in war for so long that any attempt to break the deadlock should be welcomed. The conference in Moscow has finally provided some hope after years of despair.