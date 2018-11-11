Attack on banks

The FIA has revealed that the data of almost all of banks in Pakistan has been hacked. With the reports doing rounds in public, bank customers are now concerned about their hard-earned money. The FIA have already called all the heads of the banks for discussion on cyber security. In Pakistan, where banks are still unpopular among people, incidents like the current one will create panic among account holder who will lose confidence in banks.

The banking authorities need to take strict measures to provide fool proof security to account holders and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Muhammad Ahsan ( Nowshera )