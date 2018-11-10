Sat Nov 10, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
November 10, 2018
Advertisement

Three alleged terrorists arrested

National

BR
Bureau report
November 10, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three alleged terrorists during different actions on Friday, officials said.

An official of the CTD said one Anwar was arrested during an action at the Scheme Chowk. A hand-grenade was also recovered from his possession. In another action, two accused Taj Wali and Khan Wali were arrested from Hashtnagri for making extortion calls to a local.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

More From Pakistan